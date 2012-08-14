© 2021
Blind Stokers Club In San Diego, Calif.

By Linton Weeks
Published August 14, 2012 at 12:30 PM EDT
Captain and stoker in the BSC.
Captain and stoker in the BSC.

In tandem bicycle lingo, the captain is in the front, the stoker in the back.

The San Diego-based Blind Stokers Club, founded by Dave White, pairs sighted captains with blind stokers on high performance tandem bikes. As part of a year-round cycling program, members train for Cycling for Sight, a three-day, 200-mile event that benefits the San Diego Center for the Blind.

Stoker David Kuttnauer, who lost his vision three years ago from congenital glaucoma, says that Dave White works tirelessly to make the BSC successful so "it can offer the joy of riding to those who have lost eyesight."

Linton Weeks
Linton Weeks joined NPR in the summer of 2008, as its national correspondent for Digital News. He immediately hit the campaign trail, covering the Democratic and Republican National Conventions; fact-checking the debates; and exploring the candidates, the issues and the electorate.
