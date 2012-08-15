Fun And Free Science In Providence, R.I.

Despite being a busy M.D.-Ph.D. student at Brown University, Bill Brucker is determined to improve science education in the United States.

To that end, Bill has set up the Providence Alliance for Clinical Educators that combines captivating storytelling with exquisite illustrations to teach scientific principles in a fun and memorable way.

With determination, creativity and enthusiasm, Bill has created an effective organization of volunteers with many different talents. Distribution of the free material started in September 2011. Today more than 200 high schools in all 50 states are using the material to improve reading and science skills — at no cost.

Christoph Schorl runs the Genomics Core Facility at Brown University. He contributes to PACE and listens to WRNI.

