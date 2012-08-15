Giants' Melky Cabrera Suspended 50 Games For Failed Drug Test

The most valuable player of this year's All Star Game has been suspended for 50 games, Major League Baseball announced today.

Melky Cabrera, MLB tweeted, tested positive for testosterone and the suspension knocks him out for the rest of the season.

As NBC Sports reports, this is "big, big news" because with 45 games left, the Giants are in playoff contention, but narrowly so. At the moment they are tied for first place in National League West with the L.A. Dodgers.

"My positive test was the result of my use of a substance I should not have used. I am deeply sorry for my mistake," Cabrera said in a statement released by MLB.

This season, the 28-year-old has batted .346, hit 11 homeruns and batted in 60 runs.

