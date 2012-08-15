Giving Folks A Chance In Medford, Ore.

/ Courtesy of David Gibb Photography / Lacey Renae of the Maslow Project.

The mission of the Maslow Project in Medford: To increase the coping skills of, and self-sufficiency in, young people who are homeless — to give them a decent chance in the adult world.

Founder and Executive Director Mary Ferrell was born and raised in Medford.

Lacey Renae is the group's counselor and art therapist. Most art supplies are donated by the local community.

The community also collects clothing for Jessica's Closet, a free shop for young people that is run by volunteers. During the 2011-2012 school year, 1,400 clients visited the Project.

David Gibb is a photographer in Jacksonville, Ore., and listens to Jefferson Public Radio.

