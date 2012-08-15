Police Chief Urges Toronto Mayor To Get A Driver

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We all know texting while driving can be dangerous, and in Ontario, it is illegal. But apparently, you can read while driving. So, technically, Toronto's Mayor Tom Ford was not breaking the law as he checked out a stack of papers while driving on an expressway. A Twitter user snapped a photo of the mayor. Ford said he drives safely as he catches up on work. As the mayor put it: I'm a busy man. Toronto's police chief urged the mayor to get a driver. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.