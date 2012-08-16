© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spreading Their Wings In Columbus, Ohio

By Brian Starner
Published August 16, 2012 at 12:30 PM EDT
The butterflies of Proyecto Mariposa.
The butterflies of Proyecto Mariposa.

For the past year Yahaira Perez has led a group called Proyecto Mariposa, or Project Butterfly, that helps provide life skills to Latina girls and their mothers while ensuring they do not forget their Latin roots.

Proyecto Mariposa is made up of 16 mothers and their daughters, ages 2 to 13. They meet weekly at a church in Columbus to make crafts, read in Spanish and receive guidance on issues such as personal health and proper nutrition.

Yahaira, who moved from Puerto Rico to attend The Ohio State University, has gotten many people involved — including her family.

Brian Starner is a long-time friend of Yahaira and a WBCE listener.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brian Starner