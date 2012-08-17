© 2021
A Middle Way In Bloomington, Ind.

By Melanie Castillo-Cullather
Published August 17, 2012 at 12:30 PM EDT
Indiana University student volunteers participate at the Middle Way House fundraising events held in spring 2012.
Each year hundreds of students from Indiana University volunteer at Middle Way House, a haven for victims of domestic violence.

Volunteers conduct crisis interventions and act as personal counselors and advocates. A new on-campus chapter makes it easier for student volunteers to promote the mission of MWH.

Middle Way House volunteers provides a safe place for domestic violence victims.
/ Courtesy of Indiana University
In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, trees in downtown Bloomington will be wrapped in "tree sweaters" made by volunteer fiber artists. Local businesses, individuals and groups can sponsor trees. The public will vote for favorites. Each vote is a dollar. All proceeds will benefit MWH and domestic violence victim services.

Melanie Castillo-Cullather is director of the Asian Culture Center at Indiana University and a board member of Middle Way House.

