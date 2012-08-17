A Middle Way In Bloomington, Ind.

Each year hundreds of students from Indiana University volunteer at Middle Way House, a haven for victims of domestic violence.

Volunteers conduct crisis interventions and act as personal counselors and advocates. A new on-campus chapter makes it easier for student volunteers to promote the mission of MWH.

/ Courtesy of Indiana University /

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, trees in downtown Bloomington will be wrapped in "tree sweaters" made by volunteer fiber artists. Local businesses, individuals and groups can sponsor trees. The public will vote for favorites. Each vote is a dollar. All proceeds will benefit MWH and domestic violence victim services.

Melanie Castillo-Cullather is director of the Asian Culture Center at Indiana University and a board member of Middle Way House.

