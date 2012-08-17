Steve Jobs' Stolen iPad Ends Up In The Hands Of A Clown

You may have heard that the house of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was burglarized, back in July. Among the stolen items, was a 64 GB silver iPad.

Today, there's news from the San Jose Mercury News that the iPad was recovered from an unlikely source: It was in the hands of Kenny the Clown, who used it to entertain kids and tourists in the Bay Area.

On his Twitter feed, Kenny the Clown also describes himself as a "mayoral candidate" and "substitute teacher."

The Mercury News reports:

"He had no idea the device came from the fabled Jobs residence until after the friend who gave him the gadget was charged with breaking into the CEO's Palo Alto home. By then, the cops had already shown up at his door and taken it away.

"'It would be like getting a football from Joe Montana that was stolen out of his house,' said the 47-year-old professional clown, whose real name is Kenneth Kahn. 'It's bizarre; it's really bizarre.'

"Police said Kariem McFarlin, a 35-year-old Alameda resident, gave Kahn a silver 64GB iPad that was stolen out of the Waverley Street home on July 17. McFarlin also allegedly gave another iPad to his daughter, and both devices were returned to the Jobs family after McFarlin was arrested on Aug. 2, police said."

