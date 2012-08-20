© 2021
Being Good Students In Sherman, Texas

By Akshara Vivekananthan
Published August 20, 2012 at 12:32 PM EDT
Austin College student Naureen Dharani, center, with new friends at an afterschool program.
Before coming to Austin College, I hosted some bake sales and donated the proceeds to make a difference. Only after joining the student-led Service Station did I realize: To serve others, all I need is my heart.

The Service Station is the campus hub of organized service activities — including Alternative Spring Break, Great Day of Service, the environmentally focused GreenServe, as well as individual projects. Last year students logged more than 13,000 hours of service.

For me, the joy of a child's smile during a community educational program is worth an early alarm on a Saturday morning.

Akshara Vivekananthan is majoring in communication studies and psychology. The local station is KERA.

Akshara Vivekananthan