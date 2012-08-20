© 2021
Top Stories: Another Death In Afghanistan; Intense Fighting In Syria

By Mark Memmott
Published August 20, 2012 at 9:28 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- In Afghanistan, A Struggle To Stem Deaths From 'Insider Attacks.'

-- Missouri GOP Senate Candidate's Remarks On Rape Stir Controversy.

-- 'I Function Off Fear,' Said Director Tony Scott, Who Died Sunday.

-- Congressman Who Took Nude Dip In Sea Of Galilee Apologizes.

-- Wife Of Ex-Chinese Official Given Suspended Death Sentence.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Intense Fighting Rages In Aleppo." (The Associated Press)

-- "Pew! Pew! Pew! NASA's Curiosity Rover Zaps Mars Rock With Laser." (Space.com)

-- "Pakistan President Orders Probe Into Christian Girl's Blasphemy Case." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Myanmar Government Abolishes Direct Media Censorship." (Reuters)

-- Diana Dyad "Feeling Strong" During Latest Attempt To Make Cuba-To-Keys Swim. (CNN.com)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
