Restaurant Request: Please Don't Pass The Salt

Good morning. I'm David Greene asking you not to pass the salt. The rotisserie chicken chain Boston Market is removing the salt shakers from tables in all of its restaurants. The company says it's part of an effort to reduce sodium and also to encourage diners to, quote, "taste their food before reaching for the salt." Chicken too bland? Well, salt shakers will still be available. Customers will just have to work harder. They'll actually have to get up from their table to retrieve the shakers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.