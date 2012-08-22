Seize The Clay In Philadelphia, Pa.

When I moved to Philadelphia seven years ago, I was looking to take a ceramics class. Instead I found a wonderful community-minded program in which I've made lifelong friends, unleashed children's creativity and touched their hearts. They in turn have touched mine.

The Claymobile hit the road in 1994 as the outreach arm of The Clay Studio, a center for ceramic artists. It is dedicated to bringing clay art education to diverse populations in the Philadelphia schools and community-based organizations. Including ceramics in the current curriculum enriches the lives of its participants, while also encouraging organizations and schools to develop and expand other arts programs.

Johanna Roebas is a graphic designer at Villanova University. She listens to WHYY.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.