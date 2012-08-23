Caring For Others In Bountiful, Utah

The Rocky Mountain Care Foundation was created in 1999 to provide charitable health care services and improve the overall quality of life for low-income people in Utah.

For example, we recently provided a Hoyer Lift to a quadriplegic woman to assist her in getting into and out of her wheelchair. And to make it easier on her caregiver, her tiny grandmother.

We also help seniors and those living with disabilities remain in their own homes as long as possible — by drafting community volunteers to perform minor yet critical home repairs and yard maintenance. It's our Do Unto Others program.

Amanda Hatton is the Americorps VISTA media specialist at the foundation. She listens to KUER.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.