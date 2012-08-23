Good Deed Ruins Prized Spanish Fresco

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a do-it-yourself project that should've been left to the experts. In Borja, Spain, a 19th century fresco of Jesus titled "Behold the Man" hangs in the town's church. One churchgoer was upset that the beloved painting was deteriorating, and so she decided to restore it - herself. A BBC correspondent who saw the painting says it now resembles a hairy monkey with an ill-fitting tunic. Art historians hope to find a professional to restore it again.