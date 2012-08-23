Group Gardening In San Antonio, Texas

My significant other, Angela Hartsell, is the Community Gardens Program Manager of Green Spaces Alliance Of South Texas. She builds public and private coalitions to help communities and their gardens in San Antonio. So far her efforts have helped create 33 gardens.

Angela encourages community members to stay involved through hands-on education and garden events, while also looking for seed money and materials donations. She has shown that through sharing our skills and time we share the bounty of community; and in this way we care for ourselves, each other and the planet.

Jason Winn works for an engineering firm and listens to KSTX.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.