His Nakedness Should Not Be Shown, Palace Says Of Prince Harry's Photos

The fuss over photos of Prince Harry enjoying some billiards-in-the-buff fun with a lady or two in Las Vegas has led the queen's office to contact Britain's Press Complaints Commission to warn that newspapers in the U.K. better not publish them.

"The palace contends," correspondent Larry Miller tells our Newscast Desk, "that publishing the pictures would breach Britain's code of media ethics because a hotel room is a private place and there is no overriding public interest."

So far, at least, "the country's scandal-loving tabloids" have covered the story but have not shared the snapshots of Harry's uncovered ... moment ... with their readers, The Associated Press says. They may be particularly wary about offending the crown because of the big hit to their reputations in recent years thanks to the so-called hacking scandal.

But The Sun came up with a way to show what the prince was up to without showing the photos that landed his nakedness on TMZ.com.

The tab had staffer Harry Miller and a female intern recreate the scene. It put the picture on today's front page.

The BBC's Magazine Monitor blog, by the way, wonders this about the Sun's recreation: "Getting the features picture editor, 31, to pose naked is one thing. But is it not rather ungentlemanly to ask a 21-year-old intern to act as the nude girl?"

Meanwhile, the Daily News says the prince will "face wrath of Queen" when he gets home.

