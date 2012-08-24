Barrio Basketball In El Paso, Texas

A summertime basketball camp can cost a kid several hundred dollars. But the Basketball in the Barrio camp — held just two blocks from the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso — costs just one buck.

Actually, only a portion of the camp is about basketball, says co-founder Rus Bradburd. The experience is sponsored by Athletes United for Peace, a group that tries to promote peace and harmony through sports.

Each camper gets a bilingual book, peace poster, basketball and t-shirt. And kids are introduced to reading lessons, storytellers, mariachi groups, folklorico dancers and artists. And crossover dribbling.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.