Documenting Haiti's Ruined Grandeur

1 of 10 — A view of the collapsed cupola of the National Palace is seen in Port-au-Prince on Aug. 13. The palace, which was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people, was supposed to be demolished to make way for new construction, but the plan has been delayed.

Swoan Parker / Courtesy of Reuters