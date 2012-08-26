The Movie Regina King Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

For actress Regina King, whose credits include Jerry Maguire and Ray, and who currently stars on the TNT TV show Southland, the movie she could watch a million times is The Sandlot.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images / Actress Regina King

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS



On why she relates to The Sandlot



"All the personalities of these boys were so different, and it reminded me of my block growing up."

On why she's seen the movie a million times

"I showed that movie to my son when he was about 5 years old. I tell you, this kid watched it like he had it on a loop and still to this day certain things will happen and my son — he's 16 now — will say something like, "Listen to me, Smalls!" you know. It still has such a connection for me and my son 11 years later."

