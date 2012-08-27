Loving Dogs In Toms River, N.J.

When a doglover gets to an age when she can't care for a dog anymore, it can be a huge loss.

Since 2009, Simon, a Golden Retriever and his owner, Pat, have been visiting Alice — who is 94 years old and legally blind — in her home near Toms River.

For years, Alice enjoyed the companionship of a dog. Now because of health problems, she cannot. So every week she looks forward to her visits with Pat and Simon, who are part of the Caregiver Canines program.

Our volunteers — human and canine — visit the elderly and those with Alzheimer's disease.

Lynette Whiteman is Executive Director of Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey. She listens to WNYC.

