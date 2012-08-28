© 2021
How Much Rain Will Hurricane Isaac Dump? Have A Look At This Map

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 28, 2012 at 1:19 PM EDT
Rainfall prediction from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The story of Hurricane Isaac will more than likely be one of flooding. The National Hurricane Center says that some places along the Mississippi and Louisiana coast could see up to 18 inches of rain.

Over five days, the tropical system will spread rain far and wide.

How widespread, you ask? Look at this map put together by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It shows their prediction of how much rain will fall in the next five days:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
