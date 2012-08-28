Hunt For Lion Outside London Called Off

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. British authorities have called off the lion hunt. In a county outside of London residents insisted they'd spotted a lion on the loose. One couple in Essex even took a fuzzy photo of it. Police took the reports seriously and even sent two helicopters to aid in the hunt. But local zoos report no big cats missing, no cats were found and authorities now suspect that this was a tall tale rather than a lion's tail, sort of a Loch Ness lion. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.