Microsoft's New Logo Gets Mixed Reviews

OK. Microsoft had to know there would be critics when it released its new logo late last week. And today's last word in business is: mixed reviews.

Microsoft used the old logo for 25 years. The tech world has certainly changed a lot since then. PCs, not iPads, where the big thing then and Microsoft dominated the software for them. Now, Microsoft says it's time to change its look.

The old logo featured the word Microsoft in an italicized font. It also included four bright colored blocks that were kind of wavy, looking almost like a flag.

INSKEEP: OK, that's the old logo. Now, Microsoft is redefining itself with four blocks. Not wavy, though. They are in red, green, blue and yellow. The blocks, instead of looking like a flag, form a square and sits next to text that says: Microsoft.

GREENE: Now, some bloggers, Steve, seem to like this. They say the, the new logo is clean and a lot less cluttered.

INSKEEP: Although, we're also reading bloggers who say it's boring.

