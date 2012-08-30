America 'Deserves Better,' And He Can Deliver, Romney Will Tell The Nation

Mitt Romney will tell Americans tonight that he understands why they voted for "hope and change" four years ago, but that President Obama has not delivered and that "my country deserves better."

"I wish President Obama had succeeded because I want America to succeed," he will say after accepting the Republican Party's presidential nomination, according to excerpts of his address released by the candidate's campaign.

But according to Romney, Obama's "promises gave way to disappointment and division. ... Now is the moment when we can stand up and say, 'I'm an American. I make my destiny. And we deserve better! My children deserve better! My family deserves better. My country deserves better!' "

Those are some of the highlights from the former Massachusetts governor's address. The candidate is set to deliver the speech in the 10 p.m. ET hour from the floor of the Tampa Bay Times Forum in Florida.

Among other key points from his prepared remarks:

-- Four years ago, "hope and change had a powerful appeal. But tonight I'd ask a simple question: If you felt that excitement when you voted for Barack Obama, shouldn't you feel that way now that he's President Obama? You know there's something wrong with the kind of job he's done as president when the best feeling you had, was the day you voted for him."

-- "Today the time has come for us to put the disappointments of the last four years behind us. To put aside the divisiveness and the recriminations. To forget about what might have been and to look ahead to what can be."

-- "What is needed in our country today is not complicated or profound. It doesn't take a special government commission to tell us what America needs. What America needs is jobs. Lots of jobs."

-- "To the majority of Americans who now believe that the future will not be better than the past, I can guarantee you this: if Barack Obama is re-elected, you will be right."

-- "I am running for president to help create a better future. A future where everyone who wants a job can find one. Where no senior fears for the security of their retirement. An America where every parent knows that their child will get an education that leads them to a good job and a bright horizon."

-- "President Obama promised to slow the rise of the oceans and to heal the planet. My promise ... is to help you and your family.

-- "Everywhere I go in America, there are monuments that list those who have given their lives for America. There is no mention of their race, their party affiliation, or what they did for a living. They lived and died under a single flag, fighting for a single purpose. They pledged allegiance to the United States of America.

"That America, that united America, can unleash an economy that will put Americans back to work ...

"That America, that united America, will preserve a military that is so strong, no nation would ever dare to test it.

"That America, that united America, will uphold the constellation of rights that were endowed by our creator, and codified in our constitution.

"That united America will care for the poor and the sick, will honor and respect the elderly, and will give a helping hand to those in need.

"That America is the best within each of us. That America we want for our children."

-- "If I am elected president of these United States, I will work with all my energy and soul to restore that America, to lift our eyes to a better future. That future is our destiny. That future is out there. It is waiting for us. Our children deserve it, our nation depends upon it, the peace and freedom of the world require it. And with your help we will deliver it. Let us begin that future together tonight."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.