Garden Of Youth In Moab, Utah

The mission of the Youth Garden Project in Moab is to cultivate healthy children, families and communities through educational programs and the profound act of connecting people — from seed to table.

The project works to fulfill this mission by organizing the local Farmers' Market, providing a CSA program, inviting the community to Weed N Feeds, hosting fundraisers like Garden Dinners and organizing large community events like Pumpkin Chuckin'.

All money raised goes directly toward the youth programs they run. Kids learn how their food is grown, help their own families grow food and become healthier stewards of their community.

Ann Perri owns a tech services firm in Moab and listens to KUER.

