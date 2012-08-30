Giant Tennis Racket, So Big It Needs A Permit

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news that is making quite a racket. Ashrita Furman holds the record for the most Guinness world records at one time - about 150 of them. Now he wants to add one more to the list by building a tennis racket the size of a bus. His racket is a copy of the wooden one used by Billy Jean King in the 1970s, only it's 22 times bigger. Furman wanted to show it off at the U.S. Open this week, but it's so big, he was told it's considered a building and so he would need a permit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.