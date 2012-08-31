40-Year-Old Cheese To Sell For $10 An Ounce

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A guy walks into a cheese cooler in Wisconsin - true story. Edward Zahn was closing up Z's Cheese Shoppe when he discovered wooden boxes of cheese - aged cheddar cheese, accidentally aged, overlooked in the cooler for up to 40 years. The Wisconsin State Journal says a dealer will now sell the cheese for $10 an ounce. He says cheese from the outside of each block is crunchy, like corn flakes. On the inside, it's overwhelming sharp. Mm. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.