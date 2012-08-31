Helping Hats In Reeds Spring, Mo.

Sophia Greenwalt, 13, is the founder of Helping Hats, a fundraising program in the Reeds Spring School District. Once a month, students and staff can wear a hat to school for a dollar donation. The money raised that day goes to a non-profit organization in the community.

In 2012, Sophia has gotten nine local businesses on board to match the money raised by the school. Helping Hats has raised more than $20,000 for organizations such as the Joplin School District (after a devastating tornado), the Humane Society and others.

Nettie Greenwalt is Secretary at Reeds Spring Elementary School and Sophia's mother. Nettie listens to KSMU.

