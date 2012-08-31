Recycling Bikes In Albany, N.Y.

The Albany Bicycle Coalition started in my backyard in 2003 when a small group of mechanically inclined bike enthusiasts-volunteers gathered to learn bike repair skills and repair bikes that were headed to the dump. The rescued bikes were then donated to local organizations for kids.

Eventually we grew and moved into a community center basement, where the focus is on teaching kids skills while improving community relations.

Nowadays, volunteers spend their evenings reaching out to kids to build bikes, share skills, and create community.

Eric Breitung is a chemist at the Library of Congress and listens to WAMU and WAMC.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.