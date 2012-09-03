Nicholas Cage Outed For Video Late Fees

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Being in the video rental business is tough these days and Old Bank DVD in L.A. goes after every last buck. They certainly chase errant customers, like Nicholas Cage. The actor owed more than $200 in late fees. The store outed him on Facebook and he settled his debt. Then the store offered a special - rent one movie, get a Nicholas Cage film for free. I pick "Raising Arizona," you know, the comedy where Cage finally in the end returns the baby. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.