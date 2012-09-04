© 2021
Secret Service Blunders Make News

Published September 4, 2012 at 7:33 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Secret Service has had a busy few days. Last week, a Secret Service agent was on Mitt Romney's campaign plane and left a gun in the bathroom. A TV producer found it and returned it. Now, the agents protecting Vice President Biden have reported a theft. A truck, rented to carry equipment for Biden's Labor Day visit to Detroit, was stolen. The Secret Service says it recovered the truck, but is searching for a person of interest in the crime. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.