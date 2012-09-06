Alaska Zoo Holds Election For Honorary President

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Alaska does not have a candidate for vice president this year, but Alaskans still have a vote. They can choose between a grey wolf and a polar bear. The Alaska zoo is holding an election for honorary president. The wolf is described as quick on his feet. The polar bear supporters claim he's a natural born leader. And as with other elections, money will influence the outcome. People vote by paying $1, with proceeds benefiting the zoo. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.