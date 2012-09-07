© 2021
In Case You Missed It: Video Of Gabrielle Giffords Leading The Pledge

By Mark Memmott
Published September 7, 2012 at 11:38 AM EDT
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., waves to the delegates at the Democratic National Convention.
It was, as Eyder wrote Thursday night, "one of the convention's most emotional moments."

So here, in case you missed it, is a video clip of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords leading her fellow Democrats in the Pledge of Allegiance.

She continues her recovery from a gunshot wound to the head, suffered during a January 2011 attack on a meet-and-greet she was hosting in Tucson. Six people were killed. Another 12 were wounded.

