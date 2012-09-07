© 2021
VIDEO: Jennifer Granholm's High-Energy Address To The DNC

By Mark Memmott
Published September 7, 2012 at 11:00 AM EDT
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm making one of her points Thursday at the Democratic National Convention.
President Obama and Vice President Biden are naturally getting the big headlines. But it's former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm who is getting a lot of the buzz this morning for her high-energy address Thursday night at the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

Thanks to the video archive that C-SPAN helpfully makes available, we've created a clip of her 6 minute, 30-second appearance.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
