Man Reviews Neighbors' Late-Night Karaoke

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When free speech causes problems, the cure is often more free speech. A British man tested that theory when his neighbors exercised their right to stay up late singing karaoke. Britain's Daily Telegraph says Oli Beale responded by posting a board with reviews. When the neighbors sang "Pinball Wizard" at 2:23 A.M., Mr. Beale called it terrible. "Walk This Way" was the low point, while "Tiny Dancer" was judged actually very good. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.