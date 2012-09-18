Golden Arches Adds McNoodles To Austrian Menu

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of McGlobalization. McDonald's has concluded that Asian noodles are popular in Austria, so the company will give the land of Arnold Schwarzenegger what it wants. McNoodles took a year to develop and are available with curry sauce, among other things. The company has been adapting to foreign markets for years. In India, where eating beef is not so popular, the McAloo Tikki burger is made of potato, red inions and vegetable sauce.