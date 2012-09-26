Joan Crawford's Oscar Sells At Auction

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Our last word today in business today is poison - as in box office poison. That's what Joan Crawford was once called by theater owners. But she showed them with her comeback movie, "Mildred Pierce."

When she was nominated for Best Actress, Crawford was so nervous, she skipped the Academy Award ceremony. Last night, her Oscar for "Mildred Pierce" sold at auction for $426,000.

GREENE: And here's what John Crawford said about that Oscar - "I deserved it."

