U.S. Banker Arrested On Fraud Charges In London
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
NPR's business news starts with a white collar arrest.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
INSKEEP: An American banker accused of hiding mortgage security losses during the financial crisis was arrested in London yesterday and is facing extradition to the United States.
Kareem Serageldin, a former senior trader for Credit Suisse is the highest level Wall Street executive to be charged in a case related to the 2008 financial meltdown. Prosecutors say Serageldin masterminded a scheme to boost bonuses by falsifying trading records worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.