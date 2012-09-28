© 2021
No Evidence Yet Of Jimmy Hoffa Under That Michigan Driveway

By Mark Memmott
Published September 28, 2012 at 12:02 PM EDT
In Roseville, Mich., officials carry away a soil sample taken from under a driveway where a tipster says a body was buried decades ago — raising speculation that it might be Jimmy Hoffa.
So far, at least, the dirt beneath a driveway in Roseville, Mich., isn't turning up any sign that former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa was buried there 37 years ago.

The first sample taken today as authorities check out the latest tip related to Hoffa's 1975 disappearance is "muddy and filled with water," Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said this morning, according to The Detroit News. "There are no visible human remains present."

The Detroit Free Press says the sample, "pulled out from six feet under a concrete slab was just a combination of clay and mud."

But the soil and another sample that's still to be collected will be tested at Michigan State University to see if there is any sign of human remains. Authorities expect initial results on Monday.

So, we can't say — yet — that Hoffa's definitely not there.

