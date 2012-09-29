Fresh Air Weekend: J.R. Moehringer, Mindy Kaling

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Sutton': America's 1920s, Bank-Robbing 'Robin Hood': In his first novel, J.R. Moehringer writes from the point of view of Willie Sutton, whom he calls the "greatest American robber." Moehringer says writing historical fiction helped him deal with the anger he felt toward banks after the global financial crisis in 2008.

'Looper': Time-Travel Nonsense, Winningly Played: Rian Johnson's action-thriller can't dodge the frustrating elements of most time-travel tales, but the film's characters, performances and stylization add up to an experience that critic David Edelstein believes is the right amount of happy and tragic.

Mindy Kaling Loves Rom Coms (And Being The Boss): The actress played Kelly Kapoor on The Office, a role she also wrote and produced. Now, she runs a new Fox comedy, The Mindy Project, in which she stars as an obstetrician whose personal life is a mess. Kaling tells Fresh Air that she got inspiration for her character's career from her late mother.

