Top Stories: Afghan Attack; Campaign's Final Stretch; 'Carma-What?' In L.A.

Our early headlines:

-- Bombing Kills At Least 14 In Afghanistan, Including Three NATO Troops.

-- With First Debate This Week, We Really Are In Campaign's Final Stretch.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Payroll Tax Cut Is Unlikely To Survive Past Jan. 1 Deadline." (The New York Times)

-- California Bans "Gay-Repair Therapy For Minors." (San Francisco Chronicle)

-- Supreme Court Opens; Justices Prep "For Another Headline-Making Term." (Morning Edition)

-- European Team Makes Dramatic Comeback, Retains Hold On Golf's Ryder Cup. (Morning Edition)

-- "With No Contract, Minnesota Orchestra Locks Out Musicians." (Minnesota Public Radio)

-- "Carma-What?" Los Angeles Gets Through "Carmageddon II" With Few Problems; Interstate Reopens After Bridge Destruction. (Southern California Public Radio)

-- "Spain Expects A Wider Budget Gap." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Russian Court Adjourns Punk Band Appeal Hearing." (Reuters)

