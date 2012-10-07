The Movie Queen Latifah Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

For actress Queen Latifah, whose credits include Living Out Loud, Chicago, Beauty Shop and the new Lifetime TV remake of Steel Magnolias, the movie she could watch a million times is 1989's Steel Magnolias.

Chris Pizzello / AP / Actress Queen Latifah

Interview Highlights

On what makes the movie so special

"When they go through these difficult times is when all the ladies kind of come together and bond, and they all hold on to each other when times are tough."

On her favorite scene in Steel Magnolias

"I think my favorite scene in the movie is with all of the ladies in the cemetery. Sally Field's character M'Lynn just loses it. And she just seems so vulnerable and so angry. But then oddly enough it turns into a completely humorous scene by the time it's done, because once again, the ladies rally around each other and come up with something really funny to bring them up out of the depths of the darkness where they are."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.