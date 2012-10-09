VIDEO: Australia's Prime Minister Doesn't Hold Back As She Rips Opponent

The background on what got Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard so angry at opposition leader Tony Abbott this week is laid out in this story from The Australian. And Australia's ABC News has a relatively short (5 minutes or so) video report here.

But if you have a little more time and want the full effect, check this 15-minute clip. Gillard does not hold back.

Correction at 8 a.m. ET, Oct. 10: We mistakenly referred to Abbott earlier as "Peter Abbot." The post has been corrected.

