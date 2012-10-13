The Movie Callie Khouri Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

Callie Khouri, creator of the new ABC TV show Nashville, also wrote screenplays for Thelma & Louise (which won her an Academy Award), Something to Talk About and Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood. The movie she could watch a million times is Elia Kazan's A Face in the Crowd.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / Callie Khouri is the creator of the new ABC TV show <em>Nashville</em>.

Interview Highlights



On when she first saw A Face in the Crowd

"I first saw this movie, I guess I was in my early 20s. I'd never heard of it and somebody told me about it, and I watched it and was just completely jaw-droppingly shocked at how current it was."

On why she could watch the movie over and over again

"The thing that I love about the movie is that it shows that absolute power will always undo itself. And there's something about the feeling of goodness triumphing, and I think that's a really powerful, beautiful message. It gives me hope."

