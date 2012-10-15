NOAA: Around World, September Tied Record For Warmest Temperatures

This chart offers another perspective on just how warm it was around the world last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says.

The agency has been keeping records since 1880 and the "average combined global land and ocean surface temperature for September 2012 tied with 2005 as the warmest September on record."

According to NOAA's National Climatic Data Center, "the average global temperature across land and ocean surfaces during September was 0.67°C (1.21°F) above the long-term 20th century average."

Also: "The average global land surface temperature was the third highest for September on record, behind 2009 (highest) and 2005 (second highest), with widespread warmth around the globe."

Meanwhile, the Pew Research Center for the People & the Press reports today that:

"The percentage of Americans saying there is solid evidence of global warming has steadily increased over the past few years. Currently, 67% say there is solid evidence that the earth's average temperature has been getting warmer over the past few decades, up four points since last year and 10 points since 2009."

