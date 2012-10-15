Report: Probe Of Rep. Jesse Jackson Focuses On Use Of Campaign Funds

The Chicago Sun-Times broke the news late last week that Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., is "the target of a federal investigation into 'suspicious activity' into his congressional finances."

The Wall Street Journal follows with word from "people familiar with the matter" that the investigation is focusing on "allegations that Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. misused campaign money to decorate his house" in Washington, D.C. According to the Journal, "a spokesman and a lawyer for Mr. Jackson didn't immediately respond to messages Sunday seeking comment."

Jackson, as we've reported, has been largely out of sight since the spring. He had been treated over the summer at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for what the hospital said is bipolar depression.

The Sun-Times adds today that:

"The Jacksons put their Washington, D.C., home on the market last month at a price of $2.5 million. The listing was public and included the property's address as well as multiple photos of the inside of the home. A campaign spokesman said at the time that home was put on the market to pay for mounting medical bills."

The newspaper also says that despite news of the investigation and his prolonged absence from Congress, it's likely Jackson will be re-elected next month.

