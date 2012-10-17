A New Look For The Salt

Love white space? Hate the busy right rail? Want bigger art and easier access to The Salt from your mobile phone and tablet? We hear you. And as you can see, we've responded.

Welcome to the new, more streamlined look, designed for The Salt and all of NPR's blogs as we move to a responsive web design for a world that's looking to get news and information on the go, in all forms.

Scrolling posts at a glance is now simpler, and we've added new categories so you can quickly and easily find what you're looking for. For more details on the changes, check out the post on our This Is NPR blog.

So look around our new home. Explore the categories. Share a post or two with your friends on Facebook. Let us know what you think in the comments section below or on Twitter @NPRFood.

