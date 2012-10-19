Air Canada Passengers Spot Missing Yacht

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There are only so many movies you can watch on a 15-hour flight from Canada to Australia. So how about a real life game of "I Spy"? At the request of air traffic control, an Air Canada jumbo jet dropped down low over the ocean, and the captain instructed passengers to look out their windows in search of a yacht gone adrift. And they spotted it. Sixteen hours lost at sea, the sailor was rescued, and the flight was only 40 minutes late.