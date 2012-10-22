Deceased Man's Treasured Maps Go To L.A. Library

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Los Angeles real estate agent walked into a tiny old house. The owner had died and his job was to throw everything in a dumpster. The L.A. Times reports the man found something he could not throw away - tens of thousands of maps. They were stuffed in cabinets and closets, even inside a stereo. One was from 1592. The collection of the late John Feathers has now been donated to the L.A. Central Library - more maps than the library collected on its own in 100 years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.