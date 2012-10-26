© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No One Gets The Tour De France Titles Lance Armstrong Lost

By Mark Memmott
Published October 26, 2012 at 11:36 AM EDT
Lance Armstrong, in the yellow leader's jersey, during the 2002 Tour de France. Now, there's no winner of that race or the six others in which he finished first.
Lance Armstrong, in the yellow leader's jersey, during the 2002 Tour de France. Now, there's no winner of that race or the six others in which he finished first.

Declaring that they have "listened to the world's reaction to the Lance Armstrong affair," leaders of the international governing body for cycling today said that no one will be awarded the seven Tour de France titles that have been stripped from Armstrong's records because of the doping scandal surrounding the one-time superstar.

The International Cycling Union's management committee said it understands that "a cloud of suspicion would remain hanging over this dark period [1998-2005] — but that while this might appear harsh for those who rode clean, they would understand there was little honor to be gained in reallocating places."

The committee also called "on Armstrong and all other affected riders to return the prize money they had received."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott